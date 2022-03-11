Ormonde Mining (LON:ORM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.91

Ormonde Mining plc (LON:ORM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Ormonde Mining shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,588 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of £3.54 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.91.
Ormonde Mining Company Profile (LON:ORM)
