Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.23

Shares of Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 91500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.43 million and a P/E ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 40.96 and a quick ratio of 29.21.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

