Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.41

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 17074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,000,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Expensify Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFY)
Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.
