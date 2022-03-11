Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.41

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.61, with a volume of 17074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Expensify from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Get Expensify alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.76 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,000,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. 16.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expensify Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFY)

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.