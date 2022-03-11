Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 273,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,149,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
WKHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.
The stock has a market cap of $533.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 7.85.
About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
