Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 273,349 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 6,149,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

WKHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.92.

The stock has a market cap of $533.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 7.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

