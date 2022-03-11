Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Short Interest Down 64.5% in February

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the February 13th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PEGRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PEGRY traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. Pennon Group has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $52.38.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.2734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 33.87%.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the provision of water management and sewerage services. It operates through the following segments: Water, Waste Management, Non-Household Retail, and Others. The Water segment comprises of the regulated water and wastewater services undertaken by South West Water. The Waste Management segment involves in the recycling, energy recovery and waste management services provided by Viridor.

