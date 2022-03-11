Short Interest in Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Declines By 66.7%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ODYY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 25,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,066. Odyssey Group International has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.
Odyssey Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)
