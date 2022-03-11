Short Interest in Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Declines By 66.7%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ODYY traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. 25,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,066. Odyssey Group International has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Get Odyssey Group International alerts:

Odyssey Group International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Odyssey Group International, Inc is a medical device technology and asset acquisition company. It engages in the development and acquisition of medical devices and health related technologies. The firm also owns technology and the marketing and distribution rights to CardioMap, which is intended to be an advanced technology for early non-invasive testing for heart disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.