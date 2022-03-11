Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY) Short Interest Down 65.5% in February

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 65.5% from the February 13th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

HKXCY traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 124,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,260. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a one year low of $41.61 and a one year high of $69.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.4853 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 2.23%.

About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (Get Rating)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates stock exchanges and futures exchanges, and related clearing houses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Cash, Equity and Financial Derivatives, Commodities, Post Trade, and Technology.

