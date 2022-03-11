Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 128.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. The company had a trading volume of 60,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,937. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market cap of $174.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $27,171.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.