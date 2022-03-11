GPM Growth Investors Inc. Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

GPM Growth Investors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 7.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,390,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,455,555. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.79 and its 200 day moving average is $159.94. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

