Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 150 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 226.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $2.03 on Friday, hitting $274.57. 6,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.18 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

