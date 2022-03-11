Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,086 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 161.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $106,464.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $399,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,043. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.81.

Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average is $134.46. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.08 and a 1-year high of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

