Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.11.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 39,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,808. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $89.83 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

