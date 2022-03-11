Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 200 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000.

PSJ stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.84. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,433. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.59. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $169.83.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

