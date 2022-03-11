Pendal Group Ltd Buys 53,293 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 309,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Discovery were worth $7,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 65,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 44,759 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DISCA stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.53. The company had a trading volume of 378,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,191,932. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.66 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DISCA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

