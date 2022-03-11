TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.910-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $906 million-$914 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $868.31 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Cowen cut their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.92.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.04. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. TransUnion’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,689,000 after buying an additional 70,318 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

