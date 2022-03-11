ZUSD (ZUSD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $146,212.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $146,212.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045437 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.48 or 0.06601762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,793.56 or 0.99905436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041956 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.