Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $349.77 Million

Equities research analysts expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) to report sales of $349.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $348.48 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $160.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $934.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $933.70 million to $934.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,011,000 after acquiring an additional 297,138 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,217,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,187,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,676,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,651 shares during the last quarter.

ROLL stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.67. The company had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,761. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $165.99 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.99.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

