Analysts Anticipate Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Brokerages expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.32 and the highest is $4.26. Thor Industries reported earnings of $3.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full-year earnings of $15.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $15.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $15.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

NYSE THO traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,238. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.80. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $80.47 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In related news, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,325 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

