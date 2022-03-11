Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $127,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 877.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 94,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 85,211 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 28,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE PG traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.23. 141,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,843,257. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $349.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $126.72 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.86.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

