Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,075 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of ICF traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $68.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,189 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.