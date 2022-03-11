Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $258.92. 69,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,852,506. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.37 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.21.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

