Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 224 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $442.64. 66,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,572,350. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $392.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $120.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

