Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 108.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of Children’s Place stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $53.56. 1,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,321. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.23 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.15.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 163,048 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 85,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

