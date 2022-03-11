Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 244.3% from the February 13th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NPSNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Investec lowered shares of Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Naspers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSNY traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,315,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,247. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.01. Naspers has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $53.13.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

