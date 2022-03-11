Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 444.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,453 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 56,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 14,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 49,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 698.3% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,299,000 after buying an additional 39,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.58. 1,234,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,521,578. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

