Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 340.13% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Shares of WRAP stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.84. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,641. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Wrap Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 89,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 12,952.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 123,053 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRAP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

