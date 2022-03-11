Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,003. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. Prometheus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 597.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

RXDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

