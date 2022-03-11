BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 260.6% from the February 13th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,416. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

