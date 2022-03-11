Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Nine Dragons Paper stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nine Dragons Paper (NDGPY)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Dragons Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Dragons Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.