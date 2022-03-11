Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Nine Dragons Paper stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nine Dragons Paper has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

