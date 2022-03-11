Fei Protocol Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fei Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00045320 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.77 or 0.06588940 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,793.98 or 0.99856958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00041889 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.