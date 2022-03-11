L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LHX. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $251.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.20 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.57.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

