Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $454,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $106.34. 42,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,445. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on DUK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

