Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $851,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,950 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.86. 27,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,740. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

