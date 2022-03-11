$368.26 Million in Sales Expected for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) to announce $368.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.60 million and the highest is $393.70 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers reported sales of $357.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.46. 3,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,864. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

