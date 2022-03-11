Zacks: Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $2.55. Align Technology posted earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.79 to $13.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $16.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Align Technology.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $16.74 on Friday, reaching $413.35. 11,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,347. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $411.80 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $508.81 and a 200 day moving average of $609.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,244,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology (Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Align Technology (ALGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.