Zacks: Analysts Expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Will Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Align Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the highest is $2.55. Align Technology posted earnings per share of $2.49 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will report full-year earnings of $12.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.79 to $13.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.25 to $16.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Align Technology.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $16.74 on Friday, reaching $413.35. 11,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,347. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $411.80 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $508.81 and a 200 day moving average of $609.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.64.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $486,244,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.
