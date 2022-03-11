Parkgene Market Cap Tops $7.54 Billion (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Parkgene has a total market capitalization of $7.54 billion and $5,854.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Parkgene has traded flat against the dollar. One Parkgene coin can currently be purchased for about $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00033725 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00105193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Parkgene

Parkgene (GENE) is a coin. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 coins and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 coins. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARKGENE is a scalable Ethereum-based platform that enables drivers to book parking directly from individual parking space owners. Parking spot owners will be able to list and sell their spots directly to drivers. The Blockchain and smart contracts are used to make the parking efficient, cheaper and secure, while the GENE token payments resolve regulation compliance issues. GENE is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on PARGENE's ecosystem. “

