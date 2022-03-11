Analysts Expect Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Valens Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valens’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Valens will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.02). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valens.

Get Valens alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

VLNS traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.95. 326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,383. Valens has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $9.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLNS. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $3,206,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.