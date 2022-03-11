CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Shares of CoStar Group stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $55.76. 13,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,198. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

