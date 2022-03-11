Pendal Group Ltd Sells 6 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in AutoZone by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,686 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,870.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,359. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,951.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,839.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,246.56 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

AutoZone Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.