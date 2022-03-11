Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Issues Earnings Results

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 3.98%.
HBB traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hamilton Beach Brands has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $26.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.
Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.
