Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 1,381 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 23.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 365,071 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 34.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,232,000 after purchasing an additional 388,200 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 25.2% during the third quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 1,444,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 291,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 9.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 103,486 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,512. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.15, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other.

