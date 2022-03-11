Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Custom Truck One Source updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:CTOS traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $8.38. 12,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,594. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $11.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $114,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,924,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 74,455 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 181,277 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 74,708 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

