Pendal Group Ltd Has $5.68 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pendal Group Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,664 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 830 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 556 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.94. 82,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,592,649. The stock has a market cap of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.72 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $359.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 39.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $435.67.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

