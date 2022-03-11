Pendal Group Ltd Buys 14,600 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,616 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,079,755 shares of company stock worth $224,400,956. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STX traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.76. 42,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,743. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

