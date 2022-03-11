4,894 Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Bought by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,894 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,671 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,526 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $154.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,433 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.