Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.60

Shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $4.63. Art’s-Way Manufacturing shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 10,744 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations, a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment, a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers, stalk shredders, a line of portable grain augers, a line of manure spreaders, sugar beet harvesting equipment, a line of land maintenance equipment, moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

