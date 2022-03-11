Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.85

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.85 and traded as high as C$8.00. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$7.88, with a volume of 1,585,806 shares changing hands.

DPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 5.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$753,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 177,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,333,563. Insiders have purchased 263,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,843 in the last three months.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

