Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Short Interest Update

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 168.2% from the February 13th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,870 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 29,395 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 592,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 143,595 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pioneer High Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 306,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000.

PHT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.22. The company had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,829. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

