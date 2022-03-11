Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Trading 3.5% Higher

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) traded up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.93 and last traded at $67.77. 28,586 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,155,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.60.

The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.68.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

