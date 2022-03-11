Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 435,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 2,594,330 shares.The stock last traded at $6.74 and had previously closed at $6.07.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($95.65) to GBX 6,000 ($78.62) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($128.41) to GBX 6,100 ($79.93) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($96.96) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,738.57.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Just Eat Takeaway.com (GRUB)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.