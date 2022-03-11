Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 435,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 2,594,330 shares.The stock last traded at $6.74 and had previously closed at $6.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($95.65) to GBX 6,000 ($78.62) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($128.41) to GBX 6,100 ($79.93) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to GBX 7,400 ($96.96) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,738.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 4.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (NYSE:GRUB)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

